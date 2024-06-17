Villager facing felony charge in golf cart road rage incident

A Villager is facing a felony charge in an apparent golf cart road rage incident.

William Gordon Rodseth, 74, of the Village of Dunedin, turned himself in Monday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

His arrest stems from a May 9 incident on a golf cart path in The Villages.

Rodseth was driving a blue two-seater golf cart when he passed a 91-year-old Villager, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 91-year-old Villager called Rodseth “an asshole.”

This appears to have enraged Rodseth who followed the 91-year-old to his home in The Villages, which was less than a mile from where they had been traveling.

Rodseth pulled into the man’s driveway and pushed the older man in the shoulder. An altercation followed and the 91-year-old ended up on the ground. Rodseth got back into his golf cart and drove away.

Several weeks went by and the identity of the attacker was not known.

The 91-year-old had surveillance cameras on the exterior of his home and an image generated a tip as to the identity of the attacker. A positive identification was made this past week, prompting Rodseth to turn himself in.

The Rock Island, Ill. native was booked at the jail, where he was initially held without bond.