Monday, June 17, 2024
Walter Charles Lindsay Jr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Walter Charles Lindsay Jr.
Walter Charles Lindsay Jr.

Walter Charles Lindsay Jr., age 76, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

A visitation for Walter will be held Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of Christian Faith, 1401 Paradise Drive, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

A funeral service will occur Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 1401 Paradise Drive, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

A graveside service will occur Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 1:30 p.m. to 1:49 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.

