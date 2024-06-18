Alligator basking in the morning sun in The Villages

This handsome alligator was basking in the warm morning sunshine, proudly showing off its best side for all to admire in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
