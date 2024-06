To the Editor:

Monday’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun on page A-4 shows a man attempting to walk across the U.S. to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health. Seems to be a very good thing to do but if you look at the picture it appears that he’s walking barefooted. I think the poor man needs a little help right now. Good cause, but buy some good walking shoes.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr.

Village of Duval