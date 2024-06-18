83.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
DUI suspect taken by ambulance from crash scene in The Villages

By Staff Report
Richard John Noble
A drunk driving suspect was transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash in The Villages.

Richard John Noble, 78, of Ocoee, was driving a gray 2023 KIA sedan when he was involved in a crash at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, Noble was already in an ambulance operated by The Villages Public Safety Department.

An open container of a 4 Loko alcoholic beverage was found in the Pennsylvania native’s vehicle. Two unopened bottles of Caliber Citrus Vodka were found on the vehicle’s front floorboard.

Noble was transported by the ambulance crew to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

He later provided breath samples that registered .124 and .117 blood alcohol content.

Officers found that last year, Noble’s license had been revoked for five years due to previous drunk driving convictions.

Noble was arrested on felony charges of driving under the influence and driving while license revoked for DUI. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $25,000 bond.

