Homeowner fires shot in air to halt altercation between brothers

A homeowner fired a shot in the air to halt an altercation between two brothers.

Dylan Michael Reynolds, 24, of Lady Lake, was arrested on a charge of battery after fleeing the scene of the disturbance Sunday evening in Fruitland Park.

Reynolds’ brother told deputies that Reynolds called him 10 to 15 minutes earlier and told him, “You’re dead,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He showed up and began striking his brother in the head. That’s when a homeowner fired a warning shot in the air. The report did not indicate the homeowners’ relationship to the brothers and the address of the incident location was redacted from the arrest report.

Reynolds fled the scene, but was pulled over by a deputy a short distance away. Reynolds claimed he had been “wrestling” with his brother.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.