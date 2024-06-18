83.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Homeowner fires shot in air to halt altercation between brothers

By Staff Report
A homeowner fired a shot in the air to halt an altercation between two brothers.

Dylan Michael Reynolds, 24, of Lady Lake, was arrested on a charge of battery after fleeing the scene of the disturbance Sunday evening in Fruitland Park.

Reynolds’ brother told deputies that Reynolds called him 10 to 15 minutes earlier and told him, “You’re dead,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He showed up and began striking his brother in the head. That’s when a homeowner fired a warning shot in the air. The report did not indicate the homeowners’ relationship to the brothers and the address of the incident location was redacted from the arrest report.

Reynolds fled the scene, but was pulled over by a deputy a short distance away. Reynolds claimed he had been “wrestling” with his brother.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Understanding the U.S. Constitution

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his fellow residents could benefit by learning more about the U.S. Constitution.

Ed McGinty is a delusional fool

A reader from Leesburg saw the story about Villager Ed McGinty wearing orange in an anti-Trump protest and declares that McGinty is a “delusional fool.”

Commenting on a story in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Duval resident offers a comment about a story he saw in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how to stop the cheats from getting in our pools

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea to stop the cheats from getting in the pools in The Villages.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott trying to pull the wool over our eyes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident warns that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

