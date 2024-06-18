83.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Late-night loiterer arrested after hanging around citrus business

By Staff Report
Ashley Marie Falck
A late-night loiterer was arrested after she was found hanging around a citrus business in Oxford.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he spotted someone under an awning at Jennings Citrus at County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

The deputy approached the individual, who initially refused to provide identification and tried to pull away.

The individual was eventually identified as 32-year-old Ashley Marie Falck of Oxford, who was convicted of theft in 2009 and of burglary in 2018, both in Marion County. She was also arrested last year at the Belvedere Library in The Villages.

Falck was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and loitering. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $200 bond.

