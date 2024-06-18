86.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Residents can have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Police Department will host “Coffee with a Cop” Wednesday, June 19 at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza.

It will be an opportunity to meet Chief Steve Hunt and several police officers for a casual chat with no agenda.

This event is all about fostering open communication and building positive relationships between the police and the community.

What to expect:

  •  A relaxed, friendly environment
  •  Free coffee and snacks courtesy of Target
  •  A chance to discuss mutual goals for our community
  •  An opportunity to learn more about community-oriented policing

