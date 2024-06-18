Residents can have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza

The Lady Lake Police Department will host “Coffee with a Cop” Wednesday, June 19 at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza.
It will be an opportunity to meet Chief Steve Hunt and several police officers for a casual chat with no agenda.
This event is all about fostering open communication and building positive relationships between the police and the community.
What to expect:
- A relaxed, friendly environment
- Free coffee and snacks courtesy of Target
- A chance to discuss mutual goals for our community
- An opportunity to learn more about community-oriented policing