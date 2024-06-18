86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
type here...

Understanding the U.S. Constitution

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have just finished watching a series on my Amazon Prime subscription, the Federalist Papers. As a retired lawyer, I was familiar with most parts based on law school and their reference in Supreme Court decisions.
The Federalist Papers for a layman are not easy to understand due to the English language and phraseology of those times and the legal terms. However, this is an in depth, easy to understand teacher review and explanation of why, how, and what Madison, John Jay and Hamilton were thinking in writing and publishing the Federalist Papers and why our Constitution has the components and specific language it does.
The explanations are tied to decisions in law based on the Federalist Papers including Marberry vs Madison, Roosevelt’s New Deal, the 1964 Civil Rights Law, the post Civil War changes, federal versus state dual supremacy, use of the Commerce clause to expand federal power, expansion of presidential power and even liquor and marijuana law disputes today. I would encourage anyone, especially those hanging their defense of a position on “protecting the Constitution”, to see this series. It opened my eyes. Note especially the comments on a new Constitutional Convention or expanding or restricting the Supreme Court.

William Beckett
Village of Sanibel

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty is a delusional fool

A reader from Leesburg saw the story about Villager Ed McGinty wearing orange in an anti-Trump protest and declares that McGinty is a “delusional fool.”

Commenting on a story in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Duval resident offers a comment about a story he saw in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how to stop the cheats from getting in our pools

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea to stop the cheats from getting in the pools in The Villages.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott trying to pull the wool over our eyes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident warns that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

Israel’s current government is characterized by extremism

A reader from Milwaukee contends that Israel's current government is characterized by extremism.

Photos