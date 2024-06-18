Vehicle parked in handicapped spot at Wawa leads to arrest of unlicensed driver

A vehicle parked in a handicapped spot at Wawa led to the arrest of an unlicensed driver.

A maroon 2008 GMC SUV with a temporary Texas plate was parked in the handicapped spot at about 10 p.m. Monday at the Wawa convenience store at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy inspected the vehicle and determined it did not have the proper handicapped placard. When the deputy was walking back to his patrol car, he was flagged down by 51-year-old Humberto Ruiz Ochoa of Summerfield, who claimed he had a handicapped placard, but did not have it with him. The native of Mexico also admitted he does not have a driver’s license, but said he is in the process of obtaining one. The deputy warned Ruiz Ochoa not to drive and urged him to have a friend pick him up at Wawa.

A short time later, Ruiz Ochoa got into the truck and began to drive away. The deputy, who had been watching from across the street, initiated a traffic stop.

Ruiz Ochoa was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.