A Village of Marsh Bend resident was thrilled after getting his first hole-in-one after a very long wait.

Gerry Lentz has been golfing for 49 years and has played in excess of 5,000 rounds of golf. But he’d never had a hole-in-one.

All of that changed on Monday, June 17 when he scored his first lucky ace at the Sweetgum Executive Golf Course.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com