Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Villager allegedly attacks wheelchair-bound wife suffering from MS

By Staff Report
Ronald Francis Revell
A Villager was arrested after an alleged attack on his wheelchair-bound wife who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded Monday to the home of 77-year-old Ronald Francis Revell and his wife of more than four decades in the Village of Hawkins. Suspecting elder abuse had occurred, law enforcement was summoned by the EMS crew to the home on Brett Way.

When officers arrived, Revell claimed his wife had been calling him names and he couldn’t “take it anymore,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He said he is his wife’s caregiver.

The wife called for an ambulance when he would not help her out of her wheelchair, the report said. Revell slapped her on the back of the head “out of anger.”

The wife was “distraught and crying.” But she began “begging” officers not to arrest her husband. She said her husband does not have a violent history.

He was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.

