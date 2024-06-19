Here’s the kind of president we need in the White House

To the Editor:

People say we are electing the ruler of our nation at this year’s presidential election, some may even declare we will be electing the leader of the Free World. But I tell you this is wrong, wrong thinking and certainly not the way a Christian should frame the choice for the coming election.

A truly Biblical Christian should be striving to elect a Servant of the People or Good Shepherd of all the people.

A Servant of the People has no self-interest (personally or party affiliation wise) when he or she faithfully executes the will of the Nation; constrained only by the Rights and Freedoms expressly stated in the Constitution or the Inalienable Rights that spring forth therefrom; all within the framework of the Rule of Law.

Looking back in our nation’s modern history, prior to the two Presidents that are currently running for re-election in November; Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Ford, Carter, Regan, Clinton, the two Bushs and Obama all showed some traits, for most of the extent, of being a Servant of the People or Good Shepherd. But I am sure there was in all some limited forms of self-dealing (party and personal) and nepotism. But there was no flagrant disregard for the Rule of Law or the founding principles of our great American democracy, except in the case of Nixon.

The president should be thought of as a “Good Shepherd” that faithfully tends the flock, never losing one metaphorically speaking. Is there not one man or woman in this Country that at least vaguely resembles this “Good Shepherd”. What is our God Blessed Nation and a Christian to do this year ? Well let me offer a simple solution, Listen to the Bible and try to understand the Wisdom of God.

There is a wonderful essay by Mary Beth Gladwell, entitled “The Shepard Motif in the Old and New Testament”, (www.dwellcc.org/essays/shepherd-motif-old-and-new-testament). I highly recommend you read this article and the paragraph below is a summary of some main points of her essay.

‘The shepherd motif is found throughout the Bible with the Old Testament contrasting bad shepherds with the good shepherd to come that is revealed to be Jesus Christ in the New Testament. This motif is not exclusive to the Bible for Babylonian Kings and Greek chiefs were called shepherds that pasture their people; often pictured with a royal staff or scepter ( shepherd’s crook). A good shepherd tends his flock by providing their provision, guidance and safety, even tending the most helpless of the flock. A bad shepherd slaughters his sheep for his own gain and treats the flock with force and severity. A shepherd’s guidance was emphasized or the sheep would scatter; for sheep are by nature apt to stray into danger because they are helpless and extremely skittish and fearful. And the New Testament adds to our understanding of a Good Shepherd by declaring He is sacrificial, willing to ignore His own needs in order to meet the needs of the sheep and by His intimate and personal involvement with all His sheep.’

Being a Christian requires a rebirth that is brought about by the Word of God from the Bible, a change of heart; mere religious ritual and outward expression of faith, even if done continually, is not enough as the Pharisees of Jesus’s day found out. It’s your inward heart and not your outward appearance that matters. Heed the Word of God and Live, do not fall down all the rabbit holes spouted by man around the nation for they will surely lead to death.

Carl Casale

Village of Pine Hills

A Village of Pine Hills resident lays out the values of the person who should be elected president in November. Read his Letter to the Editor.