Motorcyclist with suspended license arrested with weapon

A motorcyclist with a suspended license was arrested with a weapon.

Travis Keith Sharpin, 48, of Summerfield, was riding a black Honda motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North East 9th Street in Wildwood when he was asked to show his driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharpin admitted he does not have a driver’s license and the deputy found that Sharpin has three recent convictions for driving while license revoked – two in 2024 in Marion County and one in 2023 in Sumter County. In addition, Sharpin has a pending case stemming from an April arrest by the Wildwood Police Department when Sharpin was caught riding an uninsured Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The deputy found a black Smith & Wesson pistol in a holster in the right back pouch of the motorcycle. Sharpin is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a domestic violence injunction. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.