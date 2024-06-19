New roundabout makes its debut on Rolling Acres Road

A new roundabout made its debut this week on Rolling Acres Road.

The roundabout is located south of County Road 466 and south of American Legion Post 347.

The roundabout will serve as a chief entry point for the massive new Hammock Oaks subdivision which is under development.

Rolling Acres Road, which is owned by Lake County and has already been classified as a failing road, is already home to an enormous amount of traffic. The roundabout in its early days appears to be slowing down some of the traffic.

A second roundabout is being planned near Anderson Lane on Rolling Acres Road, north of Lake Ella Road.

