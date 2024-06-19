85 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...

New roundabout makes its debut on Rolling Acres Road

By Staff Report

A new roundabout made its debut this week on Rolling Acres Road.

The roundabout is located south of County Road 466 and south of American Legion Post 347.

The roundabout will serve as a chief entry point for the massive new Hammock Oaks subdivision which is under development.

A new roundabout is in operation on Rolling Acres Road
A new roundabout is in operation on Rolling Acres Road.

Rolling Acres Road, which is owned by Lake County and has already been classified as a failing road, is already home to an enormous amount of traffic. The roundabout in its early days appears to be slowing down some of the traffic.

A second roundabout is being planned near Anderson Lane on Rolling Acres Road, north of Lake Ella Road.

Have you driven in the new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s the kind of president we need in the White House

A Village of Pine Hills resident lays out the values of the person who should be elected president in November. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our fundamental freedoms are on the line

A resident of the Kingfisher Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that Our fundamental freedoms are on the line.

America is on the brink of collapse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that America is on the brink of collapse as we see tyranny replacing freedom.

Understanding the U.S. Constitution

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his fellow residents could benefit by learning more about the U.S. Constitution.

Ed McGinty is a delusional fool

A reader from Leesburg saw the story about Villager Ed McGinty wearing orange in an anti-Trump protest and declares that McGinty is a “delusional fool.”

Photos