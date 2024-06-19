79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...

Our fundamental freedoms are on the line

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury of everyday Americans on 34 felony counts. He is finally being held accountable for one of his many illegal schemes to gain and hold onto power. His conviction is a reminder that no one—including a former president—is above the law. And it’s another reminder that Trump still poses a major threat to our democracy.
When he was President, Trump attacked our fundamental freedoms, from our freedom to vote in 2020 when he attempted to overturn the will of the people, to appointing three extreme Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade and abortion rights for millions of Americans.
The New York trial may be over, but Donald Trump still faces three additional indictments and 54 criminal charges for a litany of crimes, including federal charges for his efforts to incite violence and overturn the will of voters after he knew he’d lost the 2020 election. And on top of all that, he’s STILL running for president.
Our fundamental freedoms are on the line. Don’t let a convicted fraudster hold the highest office in our land. It’s up to us to stand up and defeat Trump at the ballot box this November.

Jill Rostholder
Kingfisher Villas

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

America is on the brink of collapse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that America is on the brink of collapse as we see tyranny replacing freedom.

Understanding the U.S. Constitution

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his fellow residents could benefit by learning more about the U.S. Constitution.

Ed McGinty is a delusional fool

A reader from Leesburg saw the story about Villager Ed McGinty wearing orange in an anti-Trump protest and declares that McGinty is a “delusional fool.”

Commenting on a story in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Duval resident offers a comment about a story he saw in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how to stop the cheats from getting in our pools

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea to stop the cheats from getting in the pools in The Villages.

Photos