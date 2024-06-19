Suspected drug dealer nabbed on I-75 with 24 pounds of marijuana

A suspected drug dealer was arrested with 24 pounds of marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Cody Chad Belcher, 33, of Apollo Beach, was driving a rental vehicle Tuesday morning on I-75 near Bushnell when he was following another vehicle too closely, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During a traffic stop, Belcher, who was “increasingly nervous,” indicated the vehicle was a rental and used his phone to show the rental agreement to the trooper who initiated the traffic stop.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up a duffel bag which held “several vacuum sealed plastic bags containing marijuana,” the report said. There were a total of 21 vacuum sealed bags. The marijuana weighed in at 24 pounds.

Inside the driver’s door pocket was a plastic shopping bag which held “a large sum of U.S. currency that was separated by rubber bands.”

Belcher was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, as well as other charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.