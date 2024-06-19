86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...

Suspected drug dealer nabbed on I-75 with 24 pounds of marijuana

By Staff Report
Cody Chad Belcher
Cody Chad Belcher

A  suspected drug dealer was arrested with 24 pounds of marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Cody Chad Belcher, 33, of Apollo Beach, was driving a rental vehicle Tuesday morning on I-75 near Bushnell when he was following another vehicle too closely, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During a traffic stop, Belcher, who was “increasingly nervous,” indicated the vehicle was a rental and used his phone to show the rental agreement to the trooper who initiated the traffic stop.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up a duffel bag which held “several vacuum sealed plastic bags containing marijuana,” the report said. There were a total of 21 vacuum sealed bags. The marijuana weighed in at 24 pounds.

Inside the driver’s door pocket was a plastic shopping bag which held “a large sum of U.S. currency that was separated by rubber bands.”

Belcher was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, as well as other charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s the kind of president we need in the White House

A Village of Pine Hills resident lays out the values of the person who should be elected president in November. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our fundamental freedoms are on the line

A resident of the Kingfisher Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that Our fundamental freedoms are on the line.

America is on the brink of collapse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that America is on the brink of collapse as we see tyranny replacing freedom.

Understanding the U.S. Constitution

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his fellow residents could benefit by learning more about the U.S. Constitution.

Ed McGinty is a delusional fool

A reader from Leesburg saw the story about Villager Ed McGinty wearing orange in an anti-Trump protest and declares that McGinty is a “delusional fool.”

Photos