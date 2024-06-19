85 F
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Woman wakes up to find stranger in living room playing with her dog

By Staff Report
Dustin Michael Williams

A woman was startled to find a stranger in her living room playing with her dog.

The woman who lives on Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield found the man later identified as 27-year-old Dustin Michael Williams of Weirsdale, at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, according an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman called 911 while she was hiding in a closet.

She said she had been sleeping when she heard a loud noise from the back door of her home. She went to the living room where she saw Williams playing with her dog. She ran to her bedroom and hid in the closet. Williams followed her and opened the door to the closet.

“It’s OK, you can come out now,” he told her.

She began screaming and ordered him to get out of her home, but he would not leave. They were both in the bedroom when a deputy arrived on the scene. Williams went to hide in an adjoining bathroom.

The woman confirmed she did know Williams, who told law enforcement that he was at, “Grandma’s house.”

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.

