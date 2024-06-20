How do we address lack of faith in Supreme Court?

To the Editor:

Anyone following the Supreme Court knows that today’s court, the “Roberts Court”, as it will be known historically, has the lowest ranking of public trust and support of any Supreme Court in history. This is due to their politicized decisions, deviations from previous Supreme Court decisions and flagrant ethics violations by Justices Thomas and Alito, as well as lack of court discipline by Chief Justice Roberts.

What can be done? Why do we have nine justices? The number of Supreme Court justices has varied in the past and can be changed. Roosevelt proposed increasing justices by adding a Supreme Court judge each time one of them reached age 70. He got it through Congress. He did it because the court had struct down some of his New Deal reforms. They reversed their decisions in fear.

We have 9 Supreme Court judges because at the time 9 was set, there were 9 federal districts. There are now 13. The Supreme Court gets hundreds of cases and takes too few cases. There are reasons to expand to 13. For one, it would lighten the Supreme Court case load and delays. But the best result would be it would make it much harder to get a politicized result. Adding one Supreme Court judge every 2 years until reaching 13 would spread it over 8 years and span 3 administrations. Let’s do it. But, let’s also impose the same restrictions on the Supreme Court as other federal judges, who also have life tenure- an ethics rule and a 75 retirement age.

William Beckett

Village of Sanibel