77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 21, 2024
type here...

Law enforcement investigating theft of political banner in The Villages

By Staff Report

Law enforcement is investigating the theft of a political banner in The Villages.

Gilbert Windsor of the Village of Bonita had taken his golf cart, adorned with a “Craig Estep for Sumter County Commissioner,” banner at about 8 a.m. Wednesday to the postal station in the Village of Sanibel. He left the golf cart at the postal station. When Windsor returned at about 8:30 p.m., the banner was gone.

This banner was stolen from a golf cart parked at a postal station in The Villages
This banner was stolen from a golf cart parked at a postal station in The Villages.

He contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and reported the theft. Deputies reportedly dusted for fingerprints and have been checking surveillance cameras for any clues.

Estep, a Villager who currently serves as chairman of the Sumter County Commission, is seeking re-election. He faces Todd Coon, a candidate who is backed by the Developer of The Villages. Coon, who owns a company which does landscaping for new homes south of State Road 44 in The Villages, raised more than $100,000 in the most-recent reporting period. The vast majority of the money came from the Developer, executives working for The Developer and other loyalists.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump flags are a violent threat to America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident contends that Trump flags are a violent threat to America.

How do we address lack of faith in Supreme Court?

How do we address the lack of faith in the U.S. Supreme Court? A Village of Sanibel resident has some suggestions in a Letter to the Editor.

GOP chair was out of her lane when she tried to blame Democrats

The head of the Sumter County Democrats writes that the Sumter County GOP chair veered way out of her lane when she blamed the Democrats for the Republican actions.

Here’s the kind of president we need in the White House

A Village of Pine Hills resident lays out the values of the person who should be elected president in November. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our fundamental freedoms are on the line

A resident of the Kingfisher Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that our fundamental freedoms are on the line.

Photos