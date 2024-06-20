Law enforcement investigating theft of political banner in The Villages

Law enforcement is investigating the theft of a political banner in The Villages.

Gilbert Windsor of the Village of Bonita had taken his golf cart, adorned with a “Craig Estep for Sumter County Commissioner,” banner at about 8 a.m. Wednesday to the postal station in the Village of Sanibel. He left the golf cart at the postal station. When Windsor returned at about 8:30 p.m., the banner was gone.

He contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and reported the theft. Deputies reportedly dusted for fingerprints and have been checking surveillance cameras for any clues.

Estep, a Villager who currently serves as chairman of the Sumter County Commission, is seeking re-election. He faces Todd Coon, a candidate who is backed by the Developer of The Villages. Coon, who owns a company which does landscaping for new homes south of State Road 44 in The Villages, raised more than $100,000 in the most-recent reporting period. The vast majority of the money came from the Developer, executives working for The Developer and other loyalists.