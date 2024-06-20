Resident of The Villages found guilty of trying to solicit child sex

A resident of The Villages is now required to register as a sex offender after being found guilty of using a computer to solicit a parent/guardian for consent for child sex.

Daniel Joseph Hansen, 33, who lives at 2151 Kaylee Drive in the Village of Ashland, pleaded no contest to the charge last week in Marion County Court. In return for his plea, charges of traveling to meet a minor for illegal sexual contact and unlawful use of a two-way communications device were dismissed. Hansen, who also goes by the alias Daniel Joseph Hansex, has been placed on probation for five years.

Hansen was arrested as the result of a 2022 law enforcement sting operation in which a detective posed as a 37-year-old uncle offering up his 14-year-old niece for sex, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A meeting was set up at a Waffle House restaurant in Ocala. Deputies found Hansen’s tan Toyota Tacoma driving in circles around the Waffle House. He was apparently looking for the vehicle that had been described as part of the meeting. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of a nearby a McDonald’s restaurant. Hansen was in possession of condoms and orange soda. The detective posing as the uncle told Hansen the 14-year-old like orange soda.