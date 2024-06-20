80.4 F
Shoplifting suspect nabbed with stolen clothing and diapers at Target

By Staff Report
A shoplifting suspect was nabbed with stolen clothing and diapers at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Kimberly Croman, 41, of Summerfield, was attempting to leave the store at about 9:30 p.m. Monday with $148 in stolen merchandise including clothing, Huggies diapers and two packs of Twizzlers candy, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When officers arrived at the store, they learned that Croman was wanted on New Jersey warrants charging her with theft and a probation violation. She was also wanted on a Virginia warrant charging her with theft.

A search of her purse turned up drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested on charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

