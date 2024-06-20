Temple Shalom to host benefit show for intern facing health challenge

Temple Shalom will host a benefit show for a rabbinical intern facing health challenges.

The show, “Laughter is the Best Medicine,” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Temple Shalom, located at 13563 County Road 101 in Oxford. The show will benefit 25-year-old Leora Kerness, who also teaches special education classes and deaf students at several local schools, in addition to her work as a rabbinical intern.

“Due to her poor health, Leora has been unable to work. She was on her rabbinical quest as an intern at Temple Shalom and attending college classes before this situation stalled her life and career,” said Susan Feinberg of Temple Shalom.

Access to register for the show and donations is at tscfl.org. Click on Event Flyer or Leora.