Thursday, June 20, 2024
Trump flags are a violent threat to America

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have not read “all the anti-Trump flags” comments. Perhaps the point I am making is redundant? But it is worth repeating. Trump is a convicted of fraud felon. Trump is a convicted of sexual assault individual. Trump told January 6th insurrectionists he loved them. These are a few important reasons to reject Trump as a candidate for the office of President of the United States of America. There are dozens of his avowed statements regarding his plans for retribution and attacks on freedoms of citizens which provide overwhelming cause to reject Trump’s candidacy. Yet many voters and the former Republican Party choose to blind themselves to Trump’s profoundly threatening promises of what America will be if he is given power. Trump flag flyers, your MAGA message is a VIOLENT THREAT to America and you are agreeing!

Pat Beerhalter
Village of Tall Trees

 

