87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 21, 2024
type here...

Admitted addict blames fentanyl use on 2017 motorcycle crash

By Staff Report
Justin Edward Brown
Justin Edward Brown

An admitted addict blamed his daily fentanyl use on a  2017 motorcycle crash following his arrest after a traffic stop near The Villages.

Justin Edward Brown, 36, of Wildwood, was driving a gray Chrysler 300 at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and SE Hwy. 42 due to a modified exhaust system and a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search turned up a clear bag containing a powdery substance.

Brown tried to claim that the powder was not his and that he had picked up a hitchhiker who had left it behind.

But then Brown decided to change his story.

“Can we start over?” he asked.

He said he had gone to a house and purchased the fentanyl for $60. He said he has been using it since a 2017 motorcycle crash. He said he snorts it “every night to help him sleep and in the mornings to help him wake up,” the report said.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Developer needs to tell residents what is happening at Spanish Springs

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer should inform residents about what is going on at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Only sheep need a shepherd

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident offers a rebuttal to a letter writer who suggested our president needs to be a “good shepherd.”

Villages-News.com should be ashamed of right-wing stance

A Village of Pennecamp resident argues that Villages-News.com should be ashamed of its right-wing stance. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump flags are a violent threat to America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident contends that Trump flags are a violent threat to America.

How do we address lack of faith in Supreme Court?

How do we address the lack of faith in the U.S. Supreme Court? A Village of Sanibel resident has some suggestions in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos