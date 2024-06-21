Admitted addict blames fentanyl use on 2017 motorcycle crash

An admitted addict blamed his daily fentanyl use on a 2017 motorcycle crash following his arrest after a traffic stop near The Villages.

Justin Edward Brown, 36, of Wildwood, was driving a gray Chrysler 300 at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and SE Hwy. 42 due to a modified exhaust system and a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search turned up a clear bag containing a powdery substance.

Brown tried to claim that the powder was not his and that he had picked up a hitchhiker who had left it behind.

But then Brown decided to change his story.

“Can we start over?” he asked.

He said he had gone to a house and purchased the fentanyl for $60. He said he has been using it since a 2017 motorcycle crash. He said he snorts it “every night to help him sleep and in the mornings to help him wake up,” the report said.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.