Friday, June 21, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Anthony D. Russo, Tony, 76 years old, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, surrounded by loved ones after a long health battle.

Tony was larger than life – living his life his way and in style. Tony touched the hearts of many and was well respected. Originally from Hoboken, New Jersey, Tony joined the Army and served his country in the Vietnam War as his father served in WWII.

After suffering severe injuries, Tony was medically discharged from the Army with honors. Tony received two Purple Hearts along with other accommodations. Tony was a part of the 4th Infantry Division, our first line of defense.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Anthony M. Russo, Mother, Eleanor Pitera, and brother-in-law, Vincent Mastrandrea.

Tony is survived by his wife, Gladys Ann Russo (Peters), sister, Frances Mastrandrea, niece, Angela Suter and husband, Ed Suter, grand niece Tara Suter, numerous cousins to include Bobbie and Lennie. Tony will be missed. Military services will be held on a future date to be announced.

