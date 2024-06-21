87.2 F
The Villages
Friday, June 21, 2024
Developer needs to tell residents what is happening at Spanish Springs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It would be nice if the Developer would inform the public what is happening with all the vacant restaurants and retail space at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Many questions and rumors about the spaces, but all it seems that the Developer is worried about is Blondie’s, apartments and FMK (which is rumored to be taking over another empty space.) The Developer doesn’t tell the people anything and it is taking longer and longer for anything to get finished unless it benefits the Developer.

Robert Schubert
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

Photos