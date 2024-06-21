Official worried about turtle population at preserve in The Villages

An official is worried about the turtle population at a preserve in The Villages.

The turtles at the Harold Schwartz Wildlife Preserve will be among the topics at the upcoming Community Development District 2 question-and-answer session.

The Q-&-A meeting, hosted by CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers, is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at the El Santiago Recreation Center.

Swiers and other residents have noticed turtles “escaping” from the preserve, which is owned by CDD 2. They fear an overpopulation of turtles in the preserve is fueling the exploration of some turtles, perhaps looking to branch out on new land.

“The turtles have no natural enemies in the preserve,” Swiers said.

But a new world awaits them once they leave the preserve.

In addition to the turtle population at the wildlife preserve, topics will include the SECO Energy pole rental increase and scheduled road resurfacing projects. Reb Benson, CDD 2’s representative on the Amenity Authority Committee, will also be on hand to answer questions.

For more information, call Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.