Only sheep need a shepherd

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is in response to the recent letter stating that the President of the United States should be a “good shepherd.”
I would suggest that only sheep need a “shepherd.”

Corky Maschinot
Village of St. Charles

 

