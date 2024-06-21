80.1 F
The Villages
Friday, June 21, 2024
Several golf courses in The Villages will remain closed

By Staff Report

Several golf courses in The Villages will remain closed. Here is an update from Executive Golf Course Maintenance:

Amberwood and Chula Vista Executive Courses

The Amberwood and Chula Vista Executive Golf Courses will be closed until year-end 2024, weather permitting, as part of an approved capital improvement project for new greens, fairways, bunker sand, and updated landscaping.

Pelican and Pimlico Executive Course

Pelican and Pimlico Executive courses are undergoing a full renovation including new greens, tees, fairways, bunker sand and course enhancements with a tentative re-opening at the start of 2025.

Truman and Roosevelt Executive Courses

Truman and Roosevelt Executive Golf courses are closed until mid-July 2024 weather permitting, for rest and rehabilitation.

Saddlebrook, Sandhill and Silver Lake Executive Courses

Saddlebrook, Sandhill, and Silver Lake Executive courses are closed for aerification.

