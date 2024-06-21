80.1 F
The Villages
Friday, June 21, 2024
Villager enters plea in alleged attack on 91-year-old resident

By Staff Report
Wiliam Rodseth
A Villager has entered a plea in an alleged attack on a 91-year-old fellow resident.

William Gordon Rodseth, 74, of the Village of Dunedin, entered a plea of not guilty to a felony charge of battery in Sumter County Court.

The Rock Island, Ill. native turned himself in Monday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center.

His arrest stems from a May 9 incident on a golf cart path in The Villages.

Rodseth was driving a blue two-seater golf cart when he passed the 91-year-old Villager, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 91-year-old Villager called Rodseth “an asshole.”

This appears to have enraged Rodseth who followed, the 91-year-old to his home in Village of Sabal Chase, which was less than a mile from where they had been traveling.

Rodseth pulled into the man’s driveway and pushed the older man in the shoulder. An altercation followed and the 91-year-old ended up on the ground. Rodseth got back into his golf cart and drove away.

Several weeks went by and the identity of the attacker was not known.

The 91-year-old had surveillance cameras on the exterior of his home and an image led to the identity of the alleged attacker.

Rodseth has no previous criminal history.

