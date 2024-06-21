Villager recognized for outstanding leadership of Evening Rotary

The Evening Rotary Club President, Kat Sizemore, of Village of Pine Hills, has been presented with the coveted Rotary International Presidents Citation by District Governor-Elect, Sonya LaBosco of Lake Nona.

LaBosco shared how honored she was to travel to The Villages to present the award. Her own volunteering in prevention of human trafficking had caused her to take notice of the club’s support of Forward Paths, BookWorks and a variety of other projects. She also presented the Gold Award for nearly 90,000 meals worth of food collected, packed and purchased. Rotary District 6980 represented by 45 clubs in central Florida, has had a Million Meal initiative for the last 3 years and the Evening Rotary Club has been one of the top clubs each year.

According to Sizemore, “our members pack 200 bags every month at LovExtension, hold food drives and use funds to make purchases for special needs of the smaller and unique pantries.”

The District Governor Elect also inducted the next Presidents Rich and Kate Tapia, Village of Tierra del Sol South. Following the catered changeover dinner at Lake Miona Recreation Center, LaBosco declared “to Sweet Beginnings!” After dessert, Rich Tapia shared “We are excited to lead this club together this year. It’s a fun club of friends volunteering together.”