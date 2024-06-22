78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 23, 2024
type here...

Lightning strike punches hole in roof of home in The Villages

By Staff Report

No one was injured when a lightning strike punched a hole in the roof of a home in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department at 12:30 a.m. Saturday dispatched multiple crews to the home at 3475 Rabbit Run Path in the Village of Charlotte.

default
A lightning strike left a hole in the roof of this home at 3475 Rabbit Run Path in the Village of Charlotte

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the home’s roof, and within seconds of arriving, they found heavy fire coming from the roof in the front right corner of the house. Crews made entry into the home to conduct a primary search and extinguish the fire.

A hole was visible in the roof of this home at 3475 Rabbit Run Path in the Village of Charlotte
A hole was visible in the roof of this home at 3475 Rabbit Run Path in the Village of Charlotte.

The homeowners reported the home was struck by lightning. The Villages Public Safety Department determined the homeowners’ observations were consistent with their findings during the initial investigation.

No one was injured.

In addition, two other area homes were struck by lightning in the same time frame. Those lightning strikes did not result in fires.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hey Bob, I’m happy to stay in my lane

The chair of the Sumter County Republican Party responds to a call to “stay in her lane,” made by the head of the local Democratic Party.

Should our country be led by a convicted felon?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident has some pointed questions for the Trump backers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Clearly the Israelis are the ‘good guys’ in Gaza conflict

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, urges fellow Americans to pay attention and stay focused on the fact the Israelis are the “good guys” in Gaza conflict.

Developer needs to tell residents what is happening at Spanish Springs

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer should inform residents about what is going on at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Only sheep need a shepherd

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident offers a rebuttal to a letter writer who suggested our president needs to be a “good shepherd.”

Photos