Lightning strike punches hole in roof of home in The Villages

No one was injured when a lightning strike punched a hole in the roof of a home in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department at 12:30 a.m. Saturday dispatched multiple crews to the home at 3475 Rabbit Run Path in the Village of Charlotte.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the home’s roof, and within seconds of arriving, they found heavy fire coming from the roof in the front right corner of the house. Crews made entry into the home to conduct a primary search and extinguish the fire.

The homeowners reported the home was struck by lightning. The Villages Public Safety Department determined the homeowners’ observations were consistent with their findings during the initial investigation.

No one was injured.

In addition, two other area homes were struck by lightning in the same time frame. Those lightning strikes did not result in fires.