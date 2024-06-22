A trio of lightning strikes early Saturday morning in The Villages has renewed homeowners’ interest in lightning protection systems.

A lightning strike at a home in the 3400 block of Rabbit Run Path in the Village of Charlotte punched a hole in a roof. There were two other homes struck by lightning in the area, but they did not result in fires.

Lightning protection systems have been the subject of numerous studies over the decades including rocket-to-wire triggered lightning research at the University of Florida.

The Villages has installed lightning protection systems on every pumping station, all sewage treatment plants, fire department headquarters including the adjacent emergency operations center, and nearly every building at Lake Sumter Landing. Hospitals and educational facilities are required to be protected by the building code. Most large churches and hotels in the area are also protected as is The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center among many others.

Experts advise homeowners to engage in careful research before investing in a lighting protection system, which can be expensive. They also warn that immediately after an event like the one Friday night, “gypsies” will arrive and start selling inferior lighting protection systems that offer little value.

The local leader in home lightning protection systems is A-1 Lightning Protection Services (https://a1lightning.com), a company that has been in business since 1980.