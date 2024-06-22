94.5 F
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Driver ends up in jail after noisy car stereo catches deputy’s ear

By Staff Report
Rolando Perez
Rolando Perez

A noisy car stereo prompted a trip to jail for the driver.

Rolando Perez, 22, of Bushnell, was driving a red Chevrolet Avalanche at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when a traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“I informed him the reason for the stop was due to the loud music and bass emanating from his vehicle that could be plainly heard from over 25 feet away,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Perez admitted his license was suspended and that the license plate on the vehicle had not been assigned to it.

Perez was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $300 bond.

