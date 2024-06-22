94.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Should our country be led by a convicted felon?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree that both Trump and Matt Gaetz should be locked up. In both cases they should not be in politics or running this country. Every Trump backer states he is the greatest president we had and he made out military strong, but he called our dead soldiers that died for our country losers and suckers.
Or what about the funds for the wall that Mexico was to pay for that came out of our military funds? Did he serve in the service? No he got out of the draft five times, thanks to daddy’s money.
Do we need a person that was impeached two times and has been convicted of crimes as president of our country? I don’t think so.
Should the strongest country in the world be run by a convicted leader?

James Martin
Village of Calumet Grove

 

