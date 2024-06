A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old Villager.

Gerda Maria Predatsch was last seen driving a gray Hyundai Azera bearing FL tag 9278UR. The vehicle was spotted on a camera at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in Winter Park.

Predatsch stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or local law enforcement.