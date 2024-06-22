Sinkhole shuts down traffic on busy thoroughfare in The Villages

A sinkhole shut down traffic on a busy thoroughfare in The Villages.

The sinkhole opened up at about 3 p.m. Saturday on Canal Street at Golden Grove Drive in the Village of Sabal Chase. The location is near the Sabal Chase pool and postal facility.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene and found a 3-foot opening on the roadway. Upon closer inspection, firefighters found that the depression was about 15-feet deep and 25 to 30 feet in circumference.

District Property Management and Jacobs also responded to the scene.

It has not been determined how long that section of Canal Street will remain closed.