Sinkhole shuts down traffic on busy thoroughfare in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A sinkhole shut down traffic on a busy thoroughfare in The Villages.

The sinkhole opened up at about 3 p.m. Saturday on Canal Street at Golden Grove Drive in the Village of Sabal Chase. The location is near the Sabal Chase pool and postal facility.

A sinkhole shut down traffic Saturday on Canal Street in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene and found a 3-foot opening on the roadway. Upon closer inspection, firefighters found that the depression was about 15-feet deep and 25 to 30 feet in circumference.

Barricades and cones were set up to keep traffic away from the sinkhole on Canal Street
Barricades and cones were set up to keep traffic away from the sinkhole on Canal Street.

District Property Management and Jacobs also responded to the scene.

It has not been determined how long that section of Canal Street will remain closed.

Photos