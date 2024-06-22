Wildwood man who had been drinking arrested in altercation

A Wildwood man who had been drinking was arrested on a battery charge after a brawl with another man over parts for a refrigerator.

Joe Sacramento Arredondo, 33, was arrested on a felony charge of battery after the Wednesday night altercation at a home in Center Hill, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Arredondo had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” in addition to bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The other man who had been involved in the altercation had suffered a bloody lip. He said they had been arguing over refrigerator parts.

A criminal history check revealed that Arredondo was previously convicted of battery in 2012 in Sumter County.

The Tennessee native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $100 bond.