80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 22, 2024
type here...

Wildwood man who had been drinking arrested in altercation

By Staff Report
Joe Sacremento Arredondo
Joe Sacramento Arredondo

A Wildwood man who had been drinking was arrested on a battery charge after a brawl with another man over parts for a refrigerator.

Joe Sacramento Arredondo, 33, was arrested on a felony charge of battery after the Wednesday night altercation at a home in Center Hill, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Arredondo had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” in addition to bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The other man who had been involved in the altercation had suffered a bloody lip. He said they had been arguing over refrigerator parts.

A criminal history check revealed that Arredondo was previously convicted of battery in 2012 in Sumter County.

The Tennessee native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $100 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hey Bob, I’m happy to stay in my lane

The chair of the Sumter County Republican Party responds to a call to “stay in her lane,” made by the head of the local Democratic Party.

Should our country be led by a convicted felon?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident has some pointed questions for the Trump backers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Clearly the Israelis are the ‘good guys’ in Gaza conflict

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, urges fellow Americans to pay attention and stay focused on the fact the Israelis are the “good guys” in Gaza conflict.

Developer needs to tell residents what is happening at Spanish Springs

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer should inform residents about what is going on at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Only sheep need a shepherd

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident offers a rebuttal to a letter writer who suggested our president needs to be a “good shepherd.”

Photos