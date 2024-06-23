Fearful woman flees to Publix after attack by man with history of violence

A fearful woman fled to Publix after an alleged attack by a man who has a history of violence.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to the Publix at La Plaza Grande where the woman reported the attack which took place within Sumter County’s jurisdiction.

The woman said that the altercation with 46-year-old Luis Manuel Arguello had occurred the previous day. She said she has had trouble in the past with Arguello when he has been “drinking and being very aggressive,” the arrest report said. She said in the latest incident she sought refuge in a closet, but when she tried to exit the closet, Arguello kept pushing her back into the closet. She said she had been struck in the neck during the altercation. A deputy noted red marks on her neck. She audio recorded the confrontation and shared the recording with deputies.

She added she was “too afraid to call the cops and have him arrested.”

The location of the incident was redacted from the report, but according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Arguello’s last registered address was on El Esparza Lane in the Village of Santo Domingo. He has been classified as a career offender, with numerous convictions for drugs, battery, resisting arrest, felony drunk driving and battery on a law enforcement officer.

He was arrested at his home and booked on a felony charge of battery at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,000.