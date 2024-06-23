Pine Ridge pool and postal facility parking lot to be sealed

The Pine Ridge Neighborhood Recreation Area will be having the parking lot sealed and striped Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Moyer Recreation Center at (352) 674-8440.
