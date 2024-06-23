86.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Villager enters plea in wake of golf cart DUI arrest

By Staff Report
Thomas John Allen
A Villager has entered a plea to a charge of driving under the influence following his arrest earlier this month after leaving Lake Sumter Landing in a golf cart.

Thomas John Allen, 62, who lives in the Southwood Villas in the Village of Buttonwood, entered a written plea of not guilty through his attorney Bradley Bonifacino in Sumter County Court.

Allen was driving a black Yamaha golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. June 13 on Bailey Trail at St. Charles Place when he made an unusually wide turn, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy noticed the golf cart had been drifting in and out of its lane.

During a traffic stop, it appeared Allen had been drinking. The New Jersey native indicated he had been at Lake Sumter Landing where he met a “couple of ladies” and was “having a good time.” He said he had been drinking Coors Light beer.

Allen agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led deputies to conclude he had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .181 and .177 blood alcohol content.

