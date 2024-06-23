86.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Villager makes 300th lifesaving donation

By Staff Report

A Villager has marked his 300th lifesaving donation.

Gene Murray of the Village of Pennecamp has been a faithful donor at LifeSouth Community Blood Center for a little over 20 years.

Villager Gene Murray has marked his 300th lifesaving donation.

Murray has been donating platelets, which are critical in the treatment of cancer. Blood is drawn from his veins, processed to remove a certain percentage of while bloods cells and his blood is then returned to his body. Murray began donating platelets (white cells) when he lived in Atlanta. When he moved to The Villages, he contacted several blood banks and the LifeSouth personnel were so well informed and personable, Murray made the decision to donate through LifeSouth and has been donating through LifeSouth since that time.

He said the phlebotomists with LifeSouth have become like family to him and he would not donate with anyone else.

Learn more about donating at LifeSouth Community Blood Center by visiting https://www.lifesouth.org/thevillages/

