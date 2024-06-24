Book banning in schools is out of control

To the Editor:

I’d like to respond to Mr. Daniels in regards to one of the points he presented in his response to another person’s previous letter.

Sir, when it comes to book bans, you have no idea what you are talking about.

Allow me to clarify, since I work in education. There IS book banning in schools and classrooms, and it’s bananas. If one person submits a book removal request, that book is immediately removed for review. It cannot be returned until the vetting process is complete, which can take many months. There is a backlog because so many people flooded the system with asinine requests. Did you read Catcher in the Rye in school? Charlotte’s Web? Well, now in many places that can no longer be read or even studied at school (which is banning the last time I checked).

Every teacher has to check all books against a database of acceptable books, and for a teacher working in that process a book that has the word Kindergarten could not be added to a library until it is approved and put into the database. Can you imagine? It’s reality.

For MANY students, a school and a school library IS the ONLY place they see and read books. Yes, they could go to a bookstore and buy a copy, but not everyone has that ability; even though you do. So when you put it in that context, it is akin to a book ban.

If you need more clarification, please ask someone in education instead of just going off news stories. I’m sure it will be enlightening. The local public schools would be happy to help.

Shari Bell

Village of Hawkins