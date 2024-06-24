Marxist ideologies are taking over our society

To the Editor:

CRT (Critical Race Theory) and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) ideologies have become completely integrated into American media, politics, culture and religion. CRT basically applies Marxist ideology to culture. The oppressors are the White, male, Christian, heterosexual, conservatives that oppress every other group of different skin color, sexual orientation, religion and Ideology. The Bible says that all of us are created in God’s image and comprise only one race. It also states that all of should be impartial, we should forgive one another and all of us can be forgiven and be redeemed. Consequently, CRT ideology is diametrically opposed to Biblical principles.

The late James Cone may be the founding father of bringing CRT into the church. He based his Marxist ideology on what he believed was a biblical principle. He saw Jesus as a liberator of the oppressed and based his “Black Liberation Theology” upon that. The SBC has adopted CRT as an analytical tool for doctrine and practice. I find it stunning that religious leaders are bringing completely anti-Biblical, Marxist ideologies into the church!

DEI eliminates diversity in the name of diversity, excludes people in the name of Inclusion and excludes equality in the name of equity. That strikes me as a very evil “sleight of hand” trick. The bible says, “Woe to those that call evil good and good evil.” The bible teaches equality, not equity!

Consequently, CRT and DEI are not legitimate, good or biblical. All the coercion involved in enforcing CRT and DEI add insult to injury! This great evil needs to be exposed and addressed!

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe