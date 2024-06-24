93.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 24, 2024
type here...

Marxist ideologies are taking over our society

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

CRT (Critical Race Theory) and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) ideologies have become completely integrated into American media, politics, culture and religion. CRT basically applies Marxist ideology to culture. The oppressors are the White, male, Christian, heterosexual, conservatives that oppress every other group of different skin color, sexual orientation, religion and Ideology. The Bible says that all of us are created in God’s image and comprise only one race. It also states that all of should be impartial, we should forgive one another and all of us can be forgiven and be redeemed. Consequently, CRT ideology is diametrically opposed to Biblical principles.
The late James Cone may be the founding father of bringing CRT into the church. He based his Marxist ideology on what he believed was a biblical principle. He saw Jesus as a liberator of the oppressed and based his “Black Liberation Theology” upon that. The SBC has adopted CRT as an analytical tool for doctrine and practice. I find it stunning that religious leaders are bringing completely anti-Biblical, Marxist ideologies into the church!
DEI eliminates diversity in the name of diversity, excludes people in the name of Inclusion and excludes equality in the name of equity. That strikes me as a very evil “sleight of hand” trick. The bible says, “Woe to those that call evil good and good evil.” The bible teaches equality, not equity!
Consequently, CRT and DEI are not legitimate, good or biblical. All the coercion involved in enforcing CRT and DEI add insult to injury! This great evil needs to be exposed and addressed!

Bill Nitardy
Village of Sunset Pointe

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Book banning in schools is out of control

A Village of Hawkins resident, responds to a previous letter writer about the sensitive topic of banned books.

County should never have approved poor road design

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager scolds the officials who are allowing the construction of many new homes without considering the impact on Rolling Acres Road.

Palestinians are the ones who raised their children to join Hamas

A Village of Fernandina resident offers applause for a fellow resident who stood up for Israel in a previous Letter to Editor.

It’s ridiculous to put a roundabout on a perfectly straight road

A reader who has driven the new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road offers his assessment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Neighbor offers his thoughts on Villager’s Democratic philosophy

A Village of Largo resident, who is a neighbor of a local Democratic official, offers his thoughts on some policy differences.

Photos