Mexican native in U.S. for six years arrested when caught driving

A native of Mexico who has been in the United States for six years was arrested when he was caught driving without a license.

Esteban Vazquez Marquez, 35, of Summerfield, was driving a black 2006 Ford pickup shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and County Road 466 when a police officer ran the license plate and found it had not been assigned to any vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Vazquez Marquez handed the officer his Mexican passport and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. He said he has been in the country for six years.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.