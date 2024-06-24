92.2 F
The Villages
Monday, June 24, 2024
Notorious hoarder who threatened mother back behind bars

By Staff Report
Jeffrey Packard
Jeffrey Packard

A notorious hoarder who has been accused of threatening his mother’s life is back behind bars.

Jeffrey Charles Packard, 36, was arrested Sunday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies at a home in Belleview. He was wanted on multiple Sumter County warrants. He will be extradited from Marion County to Sumter County.

Packard had been free on bond following his arrest on March 11 at the home he shared with his mother on Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe.

Packard skipped a mandatory court date and was a wanted man at the time of his most recent arrest.

When deputies arrived in March at the home in The Villages, Packard’s mother claimed her son had drained her bank account to buy drugs. Drugs and ammunition were found at the home. Barbara Packard said her son “withdraws money from her account on an ongoing basis.” She said he deposited her money onto cashapp cards and used the cards to buy illicit drugs. She said he had threatened to kill her and held her as a prisoner in her own home.

Earlier this month, the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors agreed to forgive $37,000 in fines at the Packard home, which had been the scourge of the neighborhood due to Jeffrey Packard’s hoarding. The house has been cleaned up and is very closed to being sold. Barbara Packard is in a care facility.

