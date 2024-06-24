92.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 24, 2024
type here...

Paradise Dog Park will remain closed through July 7

By Staff Report

The Paradise Dog Park will be closed through July 7 for maintenance and sod installation.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at (352)753-0637.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Book banning in schools is out of control

A Village of Hawkins resident, responds to a previous letter writer about the sensitive topic of banned books.

Marxist ideologies are taking over our society

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that Marxist ideologies are taking over our society. Read his Letter to the Editor.

County should never have approved poor road design

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager scolds the officials who are allowing the construction of many new homes without considering the impact on Rolling Acres Road.

Palestinians are the ones who raised their children to join Hamas

A Village of Fernandina resident offers applause for a fellow resident who stood up for Israel in a previous Letter to Editor.

It’s ridiculous to put a roundabout on a perfectly straight road

A reader who has driven the new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road offers his assessment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos