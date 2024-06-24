Paradise Dog Park will remain closed through July 7

The Paradise Dog Park will be closed through July 7 for maintenance and sod installation.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at (352)753-0637.
The Paradise Dog Park will be closed through July 7 for maintenance and sod installation.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at (352)753-0637.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.