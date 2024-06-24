92.2 F
Monday, June 24, 2024
Suspect arrested in stolen vehicle with bogus temporary tag

By Staff Report
Manuel Martinez
A suspect was arrested in a stolen vehicle with a bogus temporary tag.

Manuel Martinez, 53, of Belleview, was driving the white 2023 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when an officer noticed the vehicle had a suspicious temporary tag, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed the temporary tag was not legitimate and that the Chevy Silverado had been reported stolen in Broward County.

Martinez also had methamphetamine in a folded up dollar bill in his wallet.

The native of Cuba was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, drug possession and possession of a counterfeit license plate. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

