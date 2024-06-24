92.2 F
The Villages
Monday, June 24, 2024
Woman armed with sharpening tool threatens man preparing food for dogs

By Staff Report
Rebecca Cordero
A woman armed with a sharpening tool was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a man who was preparing food for his dogs.

Rebecca Cordero, 50, of Wildwood, was arrested Saturday at her home on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

The man said he was in the kitchen getting food ready for his dogs when Cordero reached for a butcher block containing large knives, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She held up what the man initially believed was a butcher knife and threatened to kill him.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the man said he believes Cordero is mentally unstable.

The Long Island, N.Y. native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was put on her custody by Ohio authorities.

